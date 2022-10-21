UrduPoint.com

12 Dead, 1,122 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,122 others injured in 1,068 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 594 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 528 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 541 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians and 457 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 262 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 267 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 87 victims.

According to the data, 941 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 102 motorcars, 27 vans, 14 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

