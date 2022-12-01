12 dead, 1,123 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and 1,123 others injured in 1,083 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 610 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 513 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 533 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians and 429 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 276 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 272 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 69 in Faislabad with 72 victims and at third Multan 69 with 81 victims.

According to the data, 942 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 28 vans, 13 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.