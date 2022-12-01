UrduPoint.com

12 Dead, 1,123 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

12 dead, 1,123 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and 1,123 others injured in 1,083 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 610 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 513 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 533 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians and 429 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 276 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 272 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 69 in Faislabad with 72 victims and at third Multan 69 with 81 victims.

According to the data, 942 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 28 vans, 13 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

5 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

16 minutes ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

1 hour ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of F ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Suda ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.