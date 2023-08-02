Open Menu

12 Dead, 1153 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

12 dead, 1153 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :At least twelve people were killed while 1153 injured in 1120 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 614 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 539 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis show that 553 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians, and 485 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 233 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 221 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 in Gujranwala with 74 victims and at third Faisalabad with 71 road accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 962 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 22 vans, 16 buses,31 trucks and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Gujranwala All Top

Recent Stories

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

6 minutes ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

13 minutes ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

42 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

42 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

42 minutes ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

43 minutes ago
UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

1 hour ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

2 hours ago
 DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ..

PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ties b/w Pakistan, Turkiye

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan