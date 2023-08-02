12 dead, 1153 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :At least twelve people were killed while 1153 injured in 1120 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 614 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 539 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis show that 553 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians, and 485 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 233 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 221 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 in Gujranwala with 74 victims and at third Faisalabad with 71 road accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 962 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 22 vans, 16 buses,31 trucks and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.