12 dead, 1,154 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and 1,154 others injured in 1,111 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 658 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 496 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 521 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 506 passengers were among victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 272 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Multan with 78 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 74 victims.

According to the data, 902 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 19 vans, five passenger buses, 24 trucks and 151 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.