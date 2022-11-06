UrduPoint.com

12 Dead, 1,154 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

12 dead, 1,154 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and 1,154 others injured in 1,111 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 658 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 496 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 521 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 506 passengers were among victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 272 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Multan with 78 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 74 victims.

According to the data, 902 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 19 vans, five passenger buses, 24 trucks and 151 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.