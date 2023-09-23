12 dead, 1158 injured in traffic accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :At least twelve persons were killed and 1,158 others injured in 1,083 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 615 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 543 victims with minor injuries were treated at the site thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 582 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 283 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 289 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and Multan with 54 accidents and 51 victims.

According to the data, 959 motorbikes, 71 rickshaws, 97 cars, 21 vans, 13 buses, 21 trucks and 99 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.