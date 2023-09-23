Open Menu

12 Dead, 1158 Injured In Traffic Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 06:01 PM

12 dead, 1158 injured in traffic accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :At least twelve persons were killed and 1,158 others injured in 1,083 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 615 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 543 victims with minor injuries were treated at the site thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 582 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 283 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 289 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and Multan with 54 accidents and 51 victims.

According to the data, 959 motorbikes, 71 rickshaws, 97 cars, 21 vans, 13 buses, 21 trucks and 99 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

22 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

52 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan