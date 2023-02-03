12 dead, 1,166 injured in 1,116 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,166 injured in 1,116 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 555 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 454 passengers were among the victims of the traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 255 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 109 in Faisalabad with 114 victims and third Gujranwala with 77 accidents and 75 victims.

According to the data, 958 motorcycles, 74 rickshaws, 125 cars, 34 vans, nine passengerbuses, 18 trucks and 114 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.