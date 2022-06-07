UrduPoint.com

12 Dead, 1176 Injured In 1,116 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

12 dead, 1176 injured in 1,116 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,176 injured in 1116 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 568 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 316 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 328 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 90 Faisalabad with 107 victims and third Multan with 73 accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 894 motorcycles, 71 rickshaws, 114 cars, 28 vans, 16 buses, 70 trucksand 109 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

2 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

1 hour ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.