12 dead, 1176 injured in 1,116 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,176 injured in 1116 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 568 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 316 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 328 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 90 Faisalabad with 107 victims and third Multan with 73 accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 894 motorcycles, 71 rickshaws, 114 cars, 28 vans, 16 buses, 70 trucksand 109 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.