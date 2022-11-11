UrduPoint.com

12 Dead, 1,186 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Published November 11, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and 1,186 others injured in 1,161 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 641 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals with 545 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 587 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians and 451 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 300 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 306 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 94 in Multan with 91victims and at third Faisalabad with 75 accidents and 79 victims.

According to the data, 1,008 motorbikes, 99 auto-rickshaws, 108 motorcars, 29 vans, six passenger buses, 16 trucks and 131 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

