12 dead, 1,199 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Twelve people were killed and 1,199 others injured in 1,342 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Thursday.

As many as 577 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 765 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 757 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians and 451 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 217 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 249 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 92 accidents and 110 victims, and at third Multan with 83 accidents and 86 victims.

According to the data, 1,155 motorbikes, 100 auto-rickshaws, 129 motorcars, 21 vans, eight passenger buses, 42 trucks and 120 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.