12 Dead, 1211 Injured In 1184 Road Traffic Crashes In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 09:57 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Responded to 1184 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 12 people died, whereas 1211 were injured. Out of this 634 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Responded to 1184 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 12 people died, whereas 1211 were injured. Out of this 634 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 577 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (69%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 570 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 199 pedestrians, and 454 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 248 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 249 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Gujranwala with 83 victims and at third Multan with 90 RTCs and 88 victims.

The details further reveal that 1211 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 988 males & 235 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 263 were under 18 years of age, 592 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 368 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 986 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 125 motorcars, 25 vans, 17 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

