12 dead, 1,236 injured in 1,177 accidents

At least 12 people were killed and 1,236 injured in 1,177 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,236 injured in 1,177 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 580 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians, and 530 passengers were among the victims of the traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 305 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 325 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 98 Gujranwala in with 97 victims and at third Faisalabad with 86 accidents and 95 victims.

According to data, 1,020 motorcycles, 92 rickshaws, 163 cars, 31 vans, 13 buses, 23 trucksand 101 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.