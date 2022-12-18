UrduPoint.com

12 Dead, 1,240 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

12 dead, 1,240 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,240 others injured in 1,150 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 646 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 594 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 555 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians and 542 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 277 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 98 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Multan with 91 accidents and 94 victims.

According to the data, 995 motorbikes, 91 auto-rickshaws, 144 motorcars, 34 vans, 11 passenger buses, 36 trucks and100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

17 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

17 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

17 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.