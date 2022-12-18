12 dead, 1,240 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,240 others injured in 1,150 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 646 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 594 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 555 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians and 542 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 277 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 98 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Multan with 91 accidents and 94 victims.

According to the data, 995 motorbikes, 91 auto-rickshaws, 144 motorcars, 34 vans, 11 passenger buses, 36 trucks and100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.