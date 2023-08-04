12 dead, 1,263 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,263 others injured in 1,161 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 639 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 624 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 649 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians, and 479 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 289 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 1,002 motorbikes, 79 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 128 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.