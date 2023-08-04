Open Menu

12 Dead, 1,263 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

12 dead, 1,263 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,263 others injured in 1,161 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 639 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 624 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 649 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians, and 479 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 289 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 1,002 motorbikes, 79 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 128 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

17 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

29 minutes ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

32 minutes ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

36 minutes ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

38 minutes ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

1 hour ago
Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

1 hour ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

2 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

2 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

2 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

2 hours ago
 IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhan ..

IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhana maintainbility case against ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan