12 Dead, 1291 Injured In 1219 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) At least twelve persons were killed 1291 injured in 1219 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 583 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 708 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 718 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 143 pedestrians, and 442 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 277 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 298 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 80 in with 83 victims and at third Multan with 68 RTCs and 68 victims.

According to the data 1108 motorbikes, 56 auto-rickshaws, 148 motorcars, 24 vans, 08 passenger buses, 35 truck and 88 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

