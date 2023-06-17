12 dead, 1295 injured in 1202 RTCs in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :At least twelve persons were killed and 1,295 injured in 1,202 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 655 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 640 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals, said a spokesperson for Rescue-1122.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 655 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 292 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 310 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 74 RTCs and 90 victims.

According to the data 1,015 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 35 vans, 10 passenger buses, 43 trucks and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.