Open Menu

12 Dead, 1324 Injured In 1194 RTCs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

12 dead, 1324 injured in 1194 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) At least twelve persons were killed and 1324 injured in 1194 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 600 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 724 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 699 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 226 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 246 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 82 in with 90 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 RTCs and 90 victims.

According to the data 1109 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 24 vans, 08 passenger buses, 22 truck and 88 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

32 minutes ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

36 minutes ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

19 hours ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

19 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

19 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

19 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

19 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan