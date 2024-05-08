12 Dead, 1,426 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) At least 12 people were killed and 1,426 others injured in 1,332 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 609 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 817 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The statistics show that 289 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 312 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Multan 100 in with 109 victims and at third Faisalabad with 91 accidents and 93 victims.
According to the data, 1,182 motorbikes 86 auto-rickshaws, 132 motorcars, 32 vans, eight passenger buses, 28 truck and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
