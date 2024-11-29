12 dead, 1,434 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Twelve people were killed and 1,434 others injured in 1,265 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 627 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 807 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Data analysis showed that 798 drivers, 58 underage drivers, 196 pedestrians, and 452 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 290 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 314 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 99 accidents and 101 victims, and at third Multan with 91 accidents and 91 victims.

According to the data, 1,244 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 140 motorcars, 30 vans, 10 passenger buses, 34 truck and 119 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.