12 dead, 1,485 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) At least 12 people were killed and 1,485 others injured in 1,279 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 621 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 864 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 790 drivers, 74 underage drivers, 189 pedestrians, and 518 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 296 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 367 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 87 accidents and 102 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 73 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 1,191 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 112 motorcars, 40 vans, 10 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 100 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.