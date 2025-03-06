12 Dead, 1,520 Injured In Punjab Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) At least 12 people were killed and 1,520 injured in 1,313 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 666 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 854 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 841 drivers, 75 underage drivers, 212 pedestrians, and 479 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 335 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 110 accidents and 126 victims, and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 87 victims.
According to the data, 1,253 motorbikes, 93 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 39 vans, 16 passenger buses, 40 truck and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance
MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..
Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scientists urged to pace up research for tackling agriculture challenges6 minutes ago
-
Written exam for police recruitment on March 86 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1,520 injured in Punjab accidents6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt organizes training workshop for field teams16 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation plans IT training to empower transgender community with digital skills16 minutes ago
-
Brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army& ISI are sacrificing their lives day and night for the defense o ..25 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches third phase of Drug-Free Peshawar campaign26 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgaines faculty training programme26 minutes ago
-
IGP inspects security, traffic arrangements at Ramadan sasta bazaars26 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramazan bazaars26 minutes ago
-
ICGEB announces Research Grants 2025 for scientists in member states36 minutes ago
-
Ration distributes among staff of Kinnaird College for Women36 minutes ago