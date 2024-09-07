Open Menu

12 Dead, 1,564 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) At least 12 people were killed and 1,564 others injured in 1,441 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 688 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 876 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 853 drivers, 66 underage drivers, 188 pedestrians, and 535 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 283 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 321 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 120 accidents and 123 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 84 accidents and 85 victims.

According to the data, 1,352 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 29 vans, eight passenger buses, 41 trucks and 106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

