12 Dead, 1567 Injured In 1356 RTCs In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) At least twelve persons were killed and 1567 injured in 1356 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 679 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 888 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 862 drivers, 84 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 538 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 261 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 99 in with 1112 victims and at third Gujranwala with 78 RTCs and 80 victims.
According to the data 1341 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 155 motorcars, 39 vans, 12 passenger buses, 29 truck and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
