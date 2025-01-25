Open Menu

12 Dead, 1,574 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) At least 12 people were killed and 1,574 others injured in 1,370 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 657 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 917 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 856 drivers, 65 underage drivers, 213 pedestrians, and 517 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 286 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 85 accidents and 99 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 81 accidents and 99 victims.

According to the data, 1,283 motorbikes, 93 auto-rickshaws, 192 motorcars, 28 vans, 18 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

