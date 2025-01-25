12 Dead, 1,574 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) At least 12 people were killed and 1,574 others injured in 1,370 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 657 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 917 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 856 drivers, 65 underage drivers, 213 pedestrians, and 517 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 286 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 85 accidents and 99 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 81 accidents and 99 victims.
According to the data, 1,283 motorbikes, 93 auto-rickshaws, 192 motorcars, 28 vans, 18 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK
SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa
UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak
PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safe city project near completion in Multan city12 seconds ago
-
Forest fires in Galyat and Harno successfully contained by Rescue 112216 seconds ago
-
PPP shows determination to protect, uphold constitution: Sharjeel Memon30 seconds ago
-
12 dead, 1,574 injured in Punjab road accidents33 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation continues swiftly10 minutes ago
-
District vigilance committee meets to address child protection and labor laws in Upper Kohistan10 minutes ago
-
Minister announces Rs 1.5m for production lab at Journalism Department at UoP11 minutes ago
-
Trader robbed of Rs. 22m jewellery, valuables20 minutes ago
-
Balanced nutrition: A key to addressing stunting in children, lactating mothers20 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests 10 terrorists in Punjab IBOs20 minutes ago
-
PDA arranges three-day Food & Culture Family Festival20 minutes ago
-
ADC finance & planning, AC review Lahore development projects30 minutes ago