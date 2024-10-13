Open Menu

12 Dead, 1585 Injured In 1482 RTCs In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

12 dead, 1585 injured in 1482 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) At least twelve persons were killed and 1585 injured in 1482 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 677 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 908 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 874 drivers, 78 underage drivers, 211 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 323 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 345 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 117 in with 125 victims and at third Multan with 79 RTCs and 81 victims.

According to the data 1328 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 165 motorcars, 26 vans, 07 passenger buses, 21 truck and 122 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

17 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

17 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

18 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

18 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan