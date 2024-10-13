12 Dead, 1585 Injured In 1482 RTCs In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) At least twelve persons were killed and 1585 injured in 1482 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 677 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 908 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 874 drivers, 78 underage drivers, 211 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 323 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 345 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 117 in with 125 victims and at third Multan with 79 RTCs and 81 victims.
According to the data 1328 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 165 motorcars, 26 vans, 07 passenger buses, 21 truck and 122 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
