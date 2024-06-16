12 dead , 1587 injured in 1468 RTCs in punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) At least twelve persons were killed and 1587 injured in 1468 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 697 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 890 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 890 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 563 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 301 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 332 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 125 in Faisalabad with 131 victims and at third Gujranwala with 78 RTCs and 73 victims.

According to the data 1293 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 156 motorcars, 40 vans, 13 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 105 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.