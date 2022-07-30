12 dead, 17 injured in rain, flood related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :At least twelve people died and 17 were injured in rain and flood related incidents during the last 36 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday.

It said that 99 houses were fully damaged, while 188 others were partially damaged. The authority had distributed relief goods among flood affectees of Khyber, Mansehra, Dir Lower and Buner districts.

Regarding flood position in rivers, the PDMA said that high level flood was recorded in River Kabul at Nowshera and in River Jindi at Charsadda.

Quoting Deputy Commissioner (DC) D.I. Khan, it said that all possible measures had been taken to stop the flow of the flood water towards populated areas in Band Koi, Tehsil Paharpur of D.I. Khan district.

The district administration in the rain and flood affected districts were making efforts for the rehabilitation of rain-damaged roads, and were directed to carry out an estimation of losses in their respective districts, the press release said.