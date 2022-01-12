12 dead, 893 injured in 847 accidents in Punjab

At least 12 people were killed and 893 injured in 847 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 893 injured in 847 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 376 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 125 pedestrians, and 404 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 209 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 206 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 65 victims.

According to data, 677 motorcycles, 124 rickshaws, 98 cars, 29 vans, eightbuses, 22 trucks and 95 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.