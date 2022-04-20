UrduPoint.com

12 Dead, 928 Injured In 879 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

12 dead, 928 injured in 879 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 928 injured in 879 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 450 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 368 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 250 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 70 Faisalabad in with 88 victims and third Gujranwala with 61 accidents and 58 victims.

According to data, 737 motorcycles, 84 rickshaws, 93 cars, 29 vans, seven buses, 23 trucksand 92 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

58 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

1 hour ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

2 hours ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

3 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.