12 dead, 928 injured in 879 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 928 injured in 879 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 450 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 368 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 250 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 70 Faisalabad in with 88 victims and third Gujranwala with 61 accidents and 58 victims.

According to data, 737 motorcycles, 84 rickshaws, 93 cars, 29 vans, seven buses, 23 trucksand 92 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.