12 dead, 928 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 928 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 372 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 128 pedestrians, and 440 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 218 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 229 people, placing the provincial capital, at top of the list followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 66 victims.

According to data, 730 motorcycles, 120 rickshaws, 91 cars, 32 vans, 15 passenger buses,30 trucks and 92 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.