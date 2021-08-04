12 dead, 968 injured in 928 road accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

At least twelve persons were killed and 968 injured in 928 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :At least twelve persons were killed and 968 injured in 928 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of them, 598 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 370 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 408 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 115 pedestrians, and 457 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 243 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 212 persons placing the Lahore at the top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 85 victims, and at third 62 RTCS in Multan with 66 victims.

According to the data 819 motorbikes, 108 auto-rickshaws, 90 motorcars, 18 vans, 06 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts caused these road traffic accidents.

