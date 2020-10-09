UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Dead, 976 Injured In 917 Road Accident In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:08 PM

12 dead, 976 injured in 917 road accident in Punjab

At least 12 persons were killed and 976 others injured in 917 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 (Punjab Emergency Service) report on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and 976 others injured in 917 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 (Punjab Emergency Service) report on Friday.

As many as 610 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 366 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 400 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 432 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 227 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 214 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 64 in Gujranwala with 66 victims and at the third Multan with 62 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 756 motorbikes, 138 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 42 vans, 07 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala Top

Recent Stories

Shireen Mazari burst into tears to hear multiple d ..

4 minutes ago

Freed Italian hostages heading home from Mali: air ..

2 minutes ago

Channa tribe of Dadu, Jamshoro announced to join P ..

2 minutes ago

CTO urges officials to complete duty timing

2 minutes ago

Berlin Government Refuses to Say Who Pays for Nava ..

2 minutes ago

Mishustin, Pashinyan Held Talks on Situation in Na ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.