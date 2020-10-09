12 dead, 976 injured in 917 road accident in Punjab

At least 12 persons were killed and 976 others injured in 917 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 (Punjab Emergency Service) report on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and 976 others injured in 917 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 (Punjab Emergency Service) report on Friday.

As many as 610 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 366 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 400 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 432 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 227 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 214 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 64 in Gujranwala with 66 victims and at the third Multan with 62 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 756 motorbikes, 138 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 42 vans, 07 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.