12 Dead, 993 Injured In Accidents In Punjab

Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:32 PM

At least 12 persons were killed and 993 others injured in 980 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the daily report of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-112

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 12 persons were killed and 993 others injured in 980 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the daily report of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 564 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 429 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 408 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians and 442 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 241 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 80 victims and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 64 victims.

According to the data, 862 motorbikes, 141 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 38 vans, eight passenger buses, 30 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

