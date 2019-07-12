UrduPoint.com
12 Dead As Jeep Plunged Into River Indus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:32 PM

12 dead as jeep plunged into River Indus

At least 12 persons of a family were killed while three children injured when a jeep plunged into the River Indus at Seu area of Upper Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : At least 12 persons of a family were killed while three children injured when a jeep plunged into the River Indus at Seu area of Upper Kohistan.

The ill-fated family was heading towards Kumail from Seu area after attending a marriage ceremony of their relative.

District Police Officer Kohistan, Raja Muhammad Saboor told media men that despite the darkness and the dangerous roads after 11 hours continuous rescue operation all 12 dead bodies of the ill-fated passengers have been recovered.

He said the passengers those have lost their lives in the accident including four male, two female and 6 children were identified as Ubaidullah, Umer Khan, Khan Zeb, Abdul Qadir son of Haroon, Mustafa, Chanzaibi, Dilfroz, kids Zaiul Aibideen, seven months old Rehmatullah, Rehan, 6-years-old Chabbi and 9-years-old Zainat.

The injured children were identified as 9-year-old Parveen, 3 year old Sakeena daughters of Ubaidullah and 9 years old Rasheed son of Mustafa.

