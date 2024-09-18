12 Dead,1,675 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) At least 12 people were killed and 1,675 injured in 1,523 road crashes in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 770 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 905 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 931 drivers, 80 underage drivers, 195 pedestrians, and 661 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 312 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 323 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 140 accidents and victims, and at third Multan with 88 accidents and 88 victims.
According to the data, 1,415 motorbikes, 64 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 32 vans, 10 passenger buses, 18 truck and 88 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
