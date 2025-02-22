12 Dead,1683 Injured In 1418 RTCs In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) At least twelve persons were killed and 1683 injured in 1418 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 702 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 981 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 825 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians, and 593 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 247 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 305 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 94 in with 111 victims and at third Multan with 90 RTCs and 105 victims.
According to the data 1322 motorbikes, 104 auto-rickshaws, 182 motorcars, 32 vans, 14 passenger buses, 37 truck and 116 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA Chairman meets Baku horticulture experts to discuss Islamabad’s beautification plan58 seconds ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness1 minute ago
-
Govt. committed to uniform progress of all areas: PM1 minute ago
-
Bootlegger arrested with 200 liquor bottles1 minute ago
-
Khuli Kachehri held to address women’s issues1 minute ago
-
Experts for use of modern engineering in tackling environmental, climate-related issues1 minute ago
-
Traffic Police hold meeting to improve traffic management1 minute ago
-
DC inspects anti-encroachment operation1 minute ago
-
12 dead,1683 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability25 minutes ago
-
Distt Admin holds first-ever Khuli Katchery for traders under "Awami Agenda"31 minutes ago
-
Saif reiterates govt commitment to establish peace in Kurram31 minutes ago