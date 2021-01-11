UrduPoint.com
12 Deaths, 599 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:33 PM

12 deaths, 599 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 12 precious lives during 24 hours whereas 599 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 12 precious lives during 24 hours whereas 599 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 145,508 while the total deaths were recorded as 4,272 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 440 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Rawalpindi, 14 in Jehlum,1 in Hafizabad, 5 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 3 in Gujrat, 37 in Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Jhang,14 in Chiniot, 14 in Sargodha, 9 in Multan, 3 in Vehari, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 14 in Rahimyar Khan, 17 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Pakpattan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab Health department conducted 2,612,326 tests for COVID-19 so far while 130,358 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 416 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,896 frontline healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab Health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the department urged the citizens.

