12 deaths, 97 new cases of corona in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 12 more lives while 97 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and a total number of cases reached 345,546.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), total death toll turned 10,700 while 325,784 patients had been recovered.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 49 new cases were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, three in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala, two in Sialkot, two in Faisalabad, four in Sargodha, 14 in Multan, two in Muzaffargarh, two in Bahawalpur, three in Bahawalnagar and six new case were reported in Rahimyar Khan.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.