UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Deaths, 97 New Cases Of Corona In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

12 deaths, 97 new cases of corona in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 12 more lives while 97 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and a total number of cases reached 345,546.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), total death toll turned 10,700 while 325,784 patients had been recovered.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 49 new cases were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, three in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala, two in Sialkot, two in Faisalabad, four in Sargodha, 14 in Multan, two in Muzaffargarh, two in Bahawalpur, three in Bahawalnagar and six new case were reported in Rahimyar Khan.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

13 minutes ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

25 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

20 minutes ago

Modi's claim to restore J&K statehood 'vague, agai ..

20 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash congratulates newly elected represe ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.