12 die, 25 injured as trailer rams into vehicles on Indus Highway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A devastating accident on the Indus Highway at Ambiri Kallah Chowk claimed at least 12 lives and injured 25 others, local police and Rescue 1122 officials informed on Saturday.

The tragic collision involved a 22-wheeler trailer, a passenger coach and several other vehicles.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the trailer, reportedly facing a brake failure, crushed several vehicles in its path. According to the Deputy Commissioner Karak, the incident happened late in the afternoon.

The trailer’s brake malfunction caused it to overturn onto the coach and crush other vehicles in its way, killing at least twelve people. “The brake failure triggered a chain reaction, leading to immense loss of life,” said DC Karak.

Soon after receiving information, the rescue operations were started and dead bodies and several survivors were retrieved from the wreckage of vehicles. The injured victims were rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Karak. Hospitals in the area have been placed on red alert to manage the influx of critically injured patients. Some of the critical injured were later shifted to DHQ Kohat.

Later the Rescue 1122 officials removed the wreckage of vehicles from the Indus Highway and washed the incident scene with water guns. At the hospitals, medical teams remain on high alert as the death toll is expected to rise due to critical condition of some of the injured.