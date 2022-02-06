UrduPoint.com

12 Die, Over 1,196 Contract COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 11:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 1,196 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday while the pandemic claimed 12 lives which turned the death toll to 13,239.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 488,649.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 623 cases while two cases was diagnosed with the virus in Attock, five in Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur, 48 in Bahawalpur, 11 in Bhakkar, eight in Chinot, seven in Dera Ghazi Khan, 41 in Faisalabad, 25 in Gujranwala, 42 in Gujrat, six each in Hafizabad, Jhang, 11 in Jhelum, 16 in Kasur, two each in Khanewal, Khoushab and Nankana Sahib, four in Layyah, one in Lodharan, 17 in Mandi Bahauddin, 51 in Multan, three in Muzaffargarh and Narowal, 28 in Okara, nine in Pakpattan, 76 in Rawalpindi, 48 in Rahim Yar Khan, 11 in Sahiwal, 13 in Sargodha, 15 in Sheikhupura, four in Toba Tek Singh, 18 in Vehari and 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,675,275 tests for COVID-19 so far while 457,843 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

