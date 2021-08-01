UrduPoint.com

12 Died, 14 Injured In Rain-related Incidents In KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Twelve persons were died and 14 other injured in rain-related incidents during last six days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here Sunday. As many as 93 houses were partially damaged across the provinces, the report added.

According to Director General (DG) PDMA Sharif Hussain, the district administrations and other concerned authorities have been issued special directives for acceleration of relief operation in rain affected areas.

In this connection, he said that relief goods had been distributed in the rain affected people of district Charsadda while roads leading to Avirak, Manur, Bashkeer, Nar Kot and Bighost had also been partially opened for vehicular traffic.

He said that all concerned authorities including PDMA and the district administrations had been put on alert while the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Authority was also fully activated.

In case of any emergency, the people have been asked to contact through Helpline 1700.

