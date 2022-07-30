12 dies, 17 injured in flood related incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 12 people were killed and 17 other injured in the flood related incident and as result of heavy rain and flood, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said here Saturday.

188 houses were partially damaged while 99 houses were completely damaged across the province, said an official of the PDMA. The official said that they have distributed relief materials to victims of Khyber, Mansehra, Dir Lower and Buner.

There is a high level of flood at Nowshera in Kabul River and Charsada in Jandi River, while the flow of water in other rivers is normal, said the official. In Bandkoi Tehsil Paharpur, Dera Ismail Khan, all possible measures should be taken to prevent flood relay from moving towards the population. Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan said when contacted.

The concerned district administration is taking steps to restore the blocked road, said the PDMA official.

The official said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued directives to all the district administration to assess the damages and provide all possible assistance to the victims.

PDMA's Emergency Operations Center is fully operational and the people have been advised to contact the toll free number 1700.

He said, during the year 2022, the Emergency Operation Center received 2, 20,000 calls of different types. He said it is up to the public to report any untoward incident on call to 1700.

About the flood situation, he said, the flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rivers is alarming and the Provincial Management Disaster Authority (PDMA) has issued warning to the people living nearby to move to safer places from the low lying areas due to heavy rain in different parts of the province.

There was a high level of flood, flood cells at Nowshera in Kabul River issued a warning in this connection to the people living nearby and in low lying areas. The report in this connection issued by the flood cell, said that the water discharge at Nowshera is 96,000 cusecs while low level flood at Warsak in Kabul River.

There was 50 thousand and 98 cubic meters of water flow in Warsak and low level flood in the Indus River also at Chashma. The flow of water in other rivers of the province is normal, said the report.