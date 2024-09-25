Open Menu

12 Direct Hooks Removed During Operation Against Power Theft In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team removed 12 illegal connections during operation conducted against power theft in the city.

A PESCO team led by SDO City-II Irfan Mushtaq along with Line Superintendents Mansoor Ahmad and Aqeel Ahmad launched a crackdown in line with directives of Superintending Engineer PESCO Dera Circle Eng.

Fida Muhammad Mehsud to overcome the issue of power theft and ensure recovery of outstanding dues against consumers.

The operation against ‘Kunda mafia’ was conducted at Tauseefabad Feeder in Sub-division City-II.

During the inspection, the team removed 12 direct hooks at several places. The team also disconnected three electric meters over a charge of pending dues.

The PESCO authorities have said that crackdown would be continued and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

