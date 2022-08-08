UrduPoint.com

12 Doctors Of PIMS Arrives Lasbela To Conduct Free Medical Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2022

12 doctors of PIMS arrives Lasbela to conduct free medical camps

LASBELA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :A twelve member doctors team of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) has all set to organise free medical camps at Lasbela to provide best treatment to the local people in flood affected areas.

The medical team has arrived at Lasbela to conduct free medical camps at various places in which needy people would be provided free medical advice and medicines by a team of doctors belonging to PIMS.

The team consist on expert doctors would conduct numerous free medical camps in the flood hit areas of Balochistan.

Free medicines would also be provided to the patients hailing from different parts of the area. Facilities of ultrasound, blood tests and surgery would be available at the camp.

Local people hailed the doctors for holding free medical camps and provision of medicines. They called for organizing such camps in future as well.

