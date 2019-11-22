UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Drivers Arrested In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:53 PM

12 drivers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested 12 drivers on the charge of rash driving from various parts of Faisalabad during past the 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : The police arrested 12 drivers on the charge of rash driving from various parts of Faisalabad during past the 24 hours.

Police said Friday that among the accused include Hayat, Allah Yar, Munazzam Ali, Yasir, Abdul Haseeb, Shehbaz, Yasir Ali, Shahid Khan, Bakhat Sher, Khushi Muhammad, Hashim and Muhammad Khan.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police From

Recent Stories

China plays pivotal role in structural change of f ..

7 minutes ago

Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Urs in first week of ..

5 minutes ago

Ramps to be construct at parks for Special persons ..

5 minutes ago

NIH holds awareness seminar on antibiotic resistan ..

5 minutes ago

Angry hornets kill three in Indonesia

5 minutes ago

Court exempts Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz from appe ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.