12 drivers arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : The police arrested 12 drivers on the charge of rash driving from various parts of Faisalabad during past the 24 hours.

Police said Friday that among the accused include Hayat, Allah Yar, Munazzam Ali, Yasir, Abdul Haseeb, Shehbaz, Yasir Ali, Shahid Khan, Bakhat Sher, Khushi Muhammad, Hashim and Muhammad Khan.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was underway.