UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Drug Dealers Arrested,illegal Weapons Recovered In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

12 drug dealers arrested,illegal weapons recovered in Sargodha

Police on Tuesday arrested twelve drug dealers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested twelve drug dealers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A police spokesman Tuesday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused recovering 2.

160 Kg Hashish,4 Pistol 30 bore and 1 Riffle 444 from them. They were identified as Muhammad Khan, Mulazam Hussain, Irshaad, Mumtaz, Zeeshan Haider , Javeed Maseeh, Mukhtar Ahmed, Arif, Amir, Ali Akbar, Shoukat and Imtiaz.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mukhtar Ahmed From

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

9 minutes ago

Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Min ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says name of Shehbaz Sharif is like ..

11 minutes ago

Fire erupts at quarantine center, no loss of life ..

6 minutes ago

SOPs to be implemented with true spirit, stern act ..

6 minutes ago

Peshawar on top of list of corona victims, 200 dea ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.