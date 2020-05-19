12 drug dealers arrested,illegal weapons recovered in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested twelve drug dealers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A police spokesman Tuesday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused recovering 2.

160 Kg Hashish,4 Pistol 30 bore and 1 Riffle 444 from them. They were identified as Muhammad Khan, Mulazam Hussain, Irshaad, Mumtaz, Zeeshan Haider , Javeed Maseeh, Mukhtar Ahmed, Arif, Amir, Ali Akbar, Shoukat and Imtiaz.