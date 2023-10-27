Open Menu

12 Drug Dealers Caught With 1.5 Kg Heroin, 15 Kg Charas

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi police have arrested 12 drug peddlers including two female accused and recovered over 15 kg charras, over 1.5 kg heroin and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Wah Cantt police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and managed to net three accused, a drug dealer and two suppliers namely Abdul Latif, Numan and Wiki and recovered over 1.5 kg heroin from their possession.

He said, in other raids conducted in different areas, Saddar Wah, New Town, Chontra, Wah Cantt and Civil Lines police rounded up nine accused including two female drug smugglers namely Khitija, Sadia, Tariq, Altaf, Arslan, Meharban, Rifhat Mehmood, Dilawar and Faisal and recovered over 15 kg charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused and further investigations are underway.

This is part of a crackdown launched by Rawalpindi police against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he said.

The police have urged the citizens to come forward and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

