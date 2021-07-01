UrduPoint.com
12 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Thu 01st July 2021

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested twelve accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 12 accused and recovered 50 litres liquor,5 pistols 30 bore,2 guns 12 bore and a riffle 444 bore from them.

They were identified as-Asghar Hayyat,Zahid Farooq,Talib Abbas,Shahzad,Gulzar and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

