12 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against criminals, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 12 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing 4.5 kg charras, 10 liters liquor, illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and held Abdul for having 1610 grams charras.

Waris Khan police netted Waheed with 1210 grams charras while Taxila police rounded up Imran for possessing 1350 grams charras.

In another raid, Gujar Khan police arrested Bilal for having 430 grams charras, he said adding, Civil Lines and Dhamial police held Rashid Shoukat with six liters liquor and Israr for having four liters liquor.

The spokesman said that Westridge, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Mandra, and Kahuta police in their raids recovered a 222 rifle, 44-bore rifle, three 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from the possession of Waseem, Farhan Ali, Matloob, Farhan, Imran Zafar and Tariq.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.