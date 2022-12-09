12 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against law-breakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 12 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over five 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, 340 grams of marijuana, five liters of liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Rawat and Saddar Wah police held Nasir, Irfan, Rashid Hussain, Afzal and Lais Khan for having five 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Bani Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused, Sher Ali and Siddique.

Police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

Police also netted a drug peddlers namely Sabtain for having 160 grams charras and Imran with 180 grams charras. Bani police also arrested a bootlegger, Qayyum for having five liters liquor.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 46 beggars from different areas on Friday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers.