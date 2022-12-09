UrduPoint.com

12 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

12 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against law-breakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 12 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over five 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, 340 grams of marijuana, five liters of liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Rawat and Saddar Wah police held Nasir, Irfan, Rashid Hussain, Afzal and Lais Khan for having five 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Bani Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused, Sher Ali and Siddique.

Police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

Police also netted a drug peddlers namely Sabtain for having 160 grams charras and Imran with 180 grams charras. Bani police also arrested a bootlegger, Qayyum for having five liters liquor.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 46 beggars from different areas on Friday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Bani Rashid Rawalpindi Nasir Kahuta Saddar Gas From Weapon

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

4 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.