12 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

12 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders here on Friday arrested 12 accused besides recovering over five kg charras, three liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, a 44 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Taxila police held Nazakat for having 1400 grams charras and 10 grams Ice drug.

Civil Line police held a drug peddler namely Arslan for having 560 grams charras.

Airport police recovered Shehzad for possessing 2450 grams charras. The accused was also a Proclaimed Offender and wanted in a FIR registered in 2022.

Gujar Khan police rounded up Irshad for having 460 grams charras while Kalar Syedan police netted Asif with 550 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police arrested Sabir for having three liters liquor.

Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Gujar Khan, and Mandra police conducted raids and arrested Habib, Inam, Junaid, Danish, Shamis Shehzad and Nasir on recovery of four 30 bore pistols, a 44 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

